UC Bearcat statue moved into storage

By Megan O'Rourke
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati’s campus looks a little different after the removal of its iconic Bearcat statue on Tuesday.

The good news is that it is only temporary, but the statue is now heading to storage to make way for the construction of UC’s new indoor practice facility and an adjacent Athletic Performance Center.

The statue has become a popular destination on UC’s campus since it was first unveiled back in 2010.

It is no secret that the Bearcat statue is a prominent location on campus. Students, families and alumni take photos in front of the popular structure, especially during college tours and graduation.

While the Bearcat won’t be on display for a few years, the sense of UC pride and connection it’s helped to create on campus isn’t going anywhere.

The new indoor facility is expected to be completed in spring 2025.

