U.S. Marshals searching for convicted killer who skipped sentencing

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The search is on for a man convicted in the death of his girlfriend after he failed to show up for his sentencing hearing on Monday, authorities say.

U.S. Marshals are looking for Shane Walters, who pleaded guilty in February.

Walters, of Taylor Mill, shot and killed his girlfriend, Megan McCray on Feb. 10, 2021.

According to Taylor Mill police, Walters was “extremely intoxicated” and was showing McCray “how to disassemble and reassemble a handgun.”

In an effort to release the slide and remove it, Walters pulled the trigger and a single shot was fired, striking McCray, police said.

Walters told officers he did not know the gun was loaded at the time. Court records show his BAC was 0.12. A person is considered legally impaired in Kentucky with a 0.08 BAC.

McCray was popular in the animal care community. Social media tributes began flowing in after her death, many from coworkers who said they loved working with her.

“She was my best friend,” Megan’s mother, Debbie McCray, said Monday. “She was just a beautiful soul.”

Walters pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter on Feb. 2 of this year. The Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office recommended a five-year prison sentence.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Monday morning before Kenton County Circuit Court Judge Mary Molloy. Walters, who was out on bond, never showed.

Debbie says she’s “disgusted” with Walters’ disappearance, calling it “pathetic” and “mind-blowing” that he wouldn’t show for his sentencing.

“There’s no closure for us,” she said. “The only thing I can do is stay sane for my granddaughter. I mean, he took this little girl’s mother.”

Debbie encourages anyone who knows where Walters is to come forward.

“You need to encourage him to turn himself in,” she said. “It’s ridiculous. This is a grown man. He knows he did it. He admitted he did it.”

Molloy’s office said in response to outreach from FOX19 that she cannot comment on open cases.

