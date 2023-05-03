6 displaced in Burlington house fire

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Firefighters rescued a woman from a house fire early Wednesday.

It was reported in the 2300 block of Paragon Mill Drive in Burlington just before 6:30 a.m.

Six residents are displaced now, including the woman rescued by fire crews. Everyone else safely evacuated on their own, according to Florence Fire/EMS Chief Rodney Wren.

The fire started in the garage and went up through the roof before it was extinguished shortly after 8 a.m.

Fire crews are continuing to monitor for hot spots.

