6 displaced in Burlington house fire
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Firefighters rescued a woman from a house fire early Wednesday.
It was reported in the 2300 block of Paragon Mill Drive in Burlington just before 6:30 a.m.
Six residents are displaced now, including the woman rescued by fire crews. Everyone else safely evacuated on their own, according to Florence Fire/EMS Chief Rodney Wren.
The fire started in the garage and went up through the roof before it was extinguished shortly after 8 a.m.
Fire crews are continuing to monitor for hot spots.
FOX19 NOW has a crew live at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story throughout the morning.
