6 displaced in Burlington house fire

Fire crews investigate the cause of an early morning blaze on Paragon Mill Drive early Wednesday.
Fire crews investigate the cause of an early morning blaze on Paragon Mill Drive early Wednesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Drew Amman
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Firefighters rescued a woman from a house fire early Wednesday.

It was reported in the 2300 block of Paragon Mill Drive in Burlington just before 6:30 a.m.

Six residents are displaced now, including the woman rescued by fire crews. Everyone else safely evacuated on their own, according to Florence Fire/EMS Chief Rodney Wren.

The fire started in the garage and went up through the roof before it was extinguished shortly after 8 a.m.

Fire crews are continuing to monitor for hot spots.

FOX19 NOW has a crew live at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story throughout the morning.

