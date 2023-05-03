Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

LIVE: 1 killed, at least 3 hurt in shooting at Atlanta medical building, police say

Police responded to an active shooter situation at a medical complex in Midtown Atlanta. (WANF via Local News Live)
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at a medical complex in Midtown Atlanta.

Police said at least one person died on the scene and three were taken to Grady Hospital for treatment.

No suspect is in custody, police said.

Midtown shooting suspect
Midtown shooting suspect(APD)

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and continue to shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away,” police said in a statement.

This happened at 1100 West Peachtree St. in a building that houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital. Midtown is a very populated area with many office buildings and high-rise apartments.

Police shared a photo of the shooting suspect and said he is “still at large.” He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Atlanta Public Schools said they are operating on an “exterior lockdown” for the remainder of the day.

First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.(Source: WANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lebanon police say officers were called to the Walmart off US-42 for a reported shooting in the...
2 people found shot in Lebanon Walmart parking lot
Megan McCray and Shane Walters
U.S. Marshals searching for convicted killer who skipped sentencing
First responders at the scene of a crash on I-275 in Kenton County.
Eastbound I-275 reopens in Kenton County
Jonathan Palmerton (right) was the first person to be arrested in Katelyn Markham’s case.
Charge dismissed against man first arrested in Katelyn Markham case
Voting Machines on Election Day.
Tuesday is Election Day: Who, what will be on the ballot for several counties in Ohio

Latest News

FILE - The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) stands on North Capitol Street on April...
Elon Musk threatens to reassign NPR’s Twitter account
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Sheriff: Wife of suspected Texas gunman has been arrested
From left: Nicholas Karol-Chik, Zachary Kwak and Joseph Koenig
3 Colorado 18-year-olds charged with murder in rock-throwing death
The LEGO-themed extravaganza will be open from Oct. 21-22 on Vine Street, Brick Burger said.
LEGO-themed burger joint coming to Cincinnati