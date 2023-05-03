Cincinnati City Council, Mayor poised to throw support behind Brent Spence design changes

This story will be updated.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati City Council is likely to pass a resolution advocating for changes to the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project, and Mayor Aftab Pureval has signed on in support.

Council members Meeka Owens, Jeff Cramerding, Reggie Harris, Seth Walsh and Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney joined Pureval in submitting the resolution, giving it the five votes needed for passage out of the nine-member body.

City Council will consider the resolution on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will award the design-build contract for the bridge to one or multiple firms on May 31. Public feedback is being solicited, and public input sessions are planed for this summer. A groundbreaking is expected in November. The project will proceed in phases and could take more than a decade to complete.

The state is following a progressive design-build process, meaning, in theory, it will incorporate feedback during the design phase and even past the start of construction on the bridge itself.

The city’s Department of Transportation and Engineering has been working with ODOT since at least 2021 to select and refine designs for the I-75 approach to the Brent Spence Bridge and the planned new bridge beside it.

ODOT presented a report on an alternative design from local activist group Bridge Forward in January 2022. Before then, according to the report, DOTE had requested refinements to the design, some of which were incorporated. DOTE later secured improvements to east-west access from downtown to Queensgate for pedestrians and cyclists, which are reflected in the current ODOT design.

Bridge Forward’s design condenses the footprint of the I-75 approach to the river, both vertically and horizontally, so that Cincinnati can reclaim up to 30 acres for urban development.

The ODOT report ultimately found the Bridge Forward plan infeasible due to issues with connectivity and highway grades. Bridge Forward President Brian Boland subsequently refined the design. Several iterations later, he says it satisfies every one of ODOT’s original criticisms and is fully compliant with federal highway safety regulations.

Boland and others, including former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, presented that design to City Council last week.

[City Council weighs action on Brent Spence redesign amid warnings it could sink the project]

The proposed resolution begins on an historical note, describing the construction of I-75 through the West End as “the second-largest so-called ‘slum clearance’ project in the nation” and saying it included “the total demolition of the Kenyon-Barr neighborhood and the displacement of over 27,000 people and 9,800 families, 97 percent of whom were Black Cincinnatians.”

The resolution then asks for DOTE’s “continued advocacy” to “explore all options to reclaim additional land through the corridor.”

It further urges ODOT to consider additional improvements through the design-build process “that could further reduce the width of the total right-of-way, streamline and reduce the footprint of downtown entry/exit points, improve existing pedestrian and bicycle access and safety and potentially return developable land or green space to public use, including reviewing and consider various innovative concepts submitted to ODOT, while either maintaining or reducing the current timelines, budget and construction schedules.”

The resolution specifically asks that ODOT report back to City Council with its evaluation of the Bridge Forward plan.

“Our priorities for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project remain the same: safety and growth in our region, the reclamation of land, and the opportunity to connect communities that have been impacted by the infrastructure decisions of the past. During the progressive design build process, we are proud to continue voicing these values,” Pureval said Tuesday through a spokesperson.

“ODOT is working collaboratively with our Department of Transportation and Engineering to vet all designs from community stakeholders — and they will provide feedback about what’s feasible, what isn’t, and how we would be impacted by maintenance requirements.”

We have reached out to ODOT with questions about the feasibility of the current Bridge Forward design but have not heard back.

The group’s most salient changes to ODOT’s current plan are a revised connection to 5th Street and the trenching of US-50 so that it goes beneath I-75 rather than overtop. Bridge Forward argues the changes will reduce the overall cost and carbon output of the project, though by how much remains unclear.

“I think everyone sees how patently pro-city, pro-region, pro-development, pro-business, pro-jobs, etc. this plan is,” Boland said.

Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber Vice President of Governmental Affairs Katie Eagen told us last week ODOT’s main problem with the Bridge Forward design right now is there’s no way for northbound traffic traveling across the new bridge (i.e. through traffic on I-75) to connect to US-50 West or Fort Washington Way, forcing northbound through traffic to take the Fifth Street and then drop down to FWW.

“To be blunt, they’re just wrong,” Boland replied in answer to that criticism. “We do in fact make all the connections.”

Boland says connections to US-50 are an integral part of the Bridge Forward design and that the connections from northbound I-75 to US-50 and FWW actually have gentler turning radii than the current connections. “So it makes this part safer,” he said.

“We have done much due diligence to make sure we are not wasting our time or anyone else’s,” Boland concluded. “We would have been truly shut down if we had not, and yet here we still are.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.