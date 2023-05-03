Cold tonight with warmer weather Thursday afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be cold tonight with dry weather. We could see some frost in spots tomorrow morning. Low 39.

Tomorrow will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s. It will be dry and pleasant in the afternoon. Friday will be dry early with a chance or rain during the overnight hours. Highs will be in the 70s all weekend. Rain will end early Saturday morning.

It should be great weather for the Flying Pig Marathon weekend. We will see a high near 80 Monday with the chance for rain. Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will increase significantly into the 50s and 60s. It should be a great time to do some gardening!

