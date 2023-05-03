Contests
Covington police searching for missing man not seen in a week

Police say his cell phone pinged in Cincinnati sometime after he vanished.
James Ford
James Ford(Covington Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 72-year-old man who vanished last week.

James Ford, of Covington, hasn’t been seen since April 27 at his home on Highland Avenue in Covington, police say.

He has not reported to work and has not had any contact with family.

Police say his cell phone last pinged within a two-mile radius of West 8th Street and Pedretti Avenue in West Price Hill in Cincinnati, though they do not say when.

He is not known to have any cognitive impairments, and he hasn’t made any threats of self-harm, police say.

Ford is described as 5′9″ and 170 lbs., bald with brown eyes and no facial hair.

Anyone with information on Ford’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

