Deer Park police chief’s son, daughter conduct ceremonial last call

DEER PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - It was a special and emotional moment for Michael Schlie as his son and daughter got the honor of doing his last call.

For 16 of his 32 years in law enforcement, Schlie served as chief of Deer Park police.

His last day as chief was May 1, and the ceremonial last call is one that will tug at your heartstrings.

Schlie sat at his desk as he heard his daughter’s and son’s voices come over police dispatch, reading off his accomplishments and impact on the community.

It did not take long for Schlie to be honored for his decades of service in Deer Park.

Mayor John Donnellon, at an event filled with friends and family, announced that May 1 will be known as Michael Schlie Day.

