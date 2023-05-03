Drunk driver plows into cars, pops tire before fleeing arrest in NKY, police say

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington man got behind the wheel intoxicated on Tuesday before crashing into three cars on Madison Avenue, startling countless residents who came out to see what had happened.

Police say Macnolio Gonzalez-Vasquez first hit a car at 15th and Madison Avenue and then hit two more down Madison. At one point, according to the police report, he knocked the tire off his car, which hit and damaged a fourth car.

“He hit it so hard that his wheel popped off,” Covington resident Joey Rainwater said.

Gonzalez-Vasquez allegedly drove two more blocks on the front knuckle of his car.

“I had actually expected that a large branch had fallen on our house, it was so loud!” Covington resident Bryce Miller said. “It was kind of deep, kind of ‘boomy,’ and I swear, I came out here thinking that I would find something that kind of caved in on the roof in the attic.”

Said Rainwater, “We had heard, something like a crash, and then I heard metal scraping the ground. So I walked over and looked out the window and seen the tail light was hanging from the car.”

Video footage from the liquor store at 24th and Madison shows sparks flying from the car police say Gonzalez-Vasquez had been driving as it enters the lot. The footage shoes two people get out of the car before the driver flees, and the car still continues to roll into the lot with sparks flying but no one behind the wheel.

Officers found Gonzalez-Vasquez hiding in the bushes behind the liquor store, according to the police report.

He was “highly intoxicated” and blew a 0.196 BAC, more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit in Kentucky.

Christina Kinman’s car was one of those hit. She says it wasn’t just a car but had been passed down to her from her grandmother. Kinman intended for it to be passed to her kids, who just got their license.

“It’s ridiculous,” she said. “I mean, be responsible and just pay attention when you’re driving. And if you’re drunk, that’s just irresponsible.”

Though disappointed, none of the residents we spoke with were surprised. They told us cars get hit on Madison regularly and say something needs to be done to stop it.

The police report notes Gonzalez-Vasquez admitted to drinking and driving.

He faces four charges including criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, OVI and driving without insurance.

