Dunkin’ rolls out specialty Cincinnati Reds donut

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds are running on donuts this season!

As a way to get fans in the team spirit, The Reds has partnered up with Dunkin’ to roll out the Redland Donut, a specialty donut to celebrate the 2023 season.

The yeast ring donut is decorated with vanilla icing and topped with red and chocolate sprinkles.

As part of May’s Dunkin’ rewards, Dunkin’ members can get a free medium coffee with any purchase on Free Coffee Mondays.

Provided by Dunkin'. (Provided//Dunkin')

The Redland Donut is available until August 15 at any participating Dunkin’ in the Cincinnati area.

