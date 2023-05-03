Contests
Election results: Levies in local school districts hang in the balance

(Gray)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Voters across Greater Cincinnati headed to the polls Tuesday to weigh in on a number of tax levies proposed in local school districts.

Follow the results here.

Unofficial voter turnout in Hamilton County is around 24 percent.

The districts of Forest Hills, Loveland, Northwest and Winton Woods all have levies on the ballot.

Delhi Township and Woodlawn also have levies on the ballot related to police funding.

The City of Harrison is electing a mayor and three city council members.

