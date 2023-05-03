Fire causes ‘significant damage to kitchen area’ at Monkey Bar & Grille on Little Miami River

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An overnight two-alarm fire caused “significant damage to the kitchen area” at a popular restaurant and bar along the Little Miami River, Hamilton Township fire officials say.

No one was inside or hurt when flames broke out at 12:18 a.m. Wednesday at The Monkey Bar & Grille on the Old 3C Highway.

Hamilton Township fire officials say they are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

Hamilton Township fire officials said early Wednesday they were not sure what the owners’ plans are for reopening in light of the kitchen damage.

The Monkey Bar & Grille also uses food trucks, so they may rely more on those for the immediate future.

Multiple other fire departments responded to assist from neighboring communities: Deerfield Township, Loveland-Symmes, Warren County’s Union Township and West Chester in Butler County.

The Monkey Bar & Grille was founded at the “Train Stop Inn” in the 1840s and burned down twice, according to its website.

The building was rebuilt with brick in the 1970s so it would never catch fire again.

It became known for having a monkey named “Sam” who drank grape pop and beer and smoked cigarettes, according to its website.

It changed hands in 2016 and underwent a major reconstruction in recent years into a family-friendly full restaurant and bar with live music.

They also host fundraisers including “Paws on the Patio” this Saturday, May 6 for Myles Ahead Animal Sanctuary and Rescue.

“This year has been especially brutal. Every rescue and shelter is busting at the seams. Inflation has skyrocketed and costs of basic supplies have increased dramatically,” reads the latest post on the restaurant’s website, from Tuesday.

“More families than ever are struggling and needing help with vetting and supplies. Many breeders are leaving the business and getting rid of animals due to cost. Rescues are being hit from all directions. This Paws on the Patio event is more important than any other year. The funds will drastically help us get much-needed supplies. And let’s be real, all of us can use the fun and sweet animals. So come see us at Paws on the Patio from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and bring a friend or two!”

