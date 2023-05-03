Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Fire causes ‘significant damage’ to Maineville restaurant

Monkey Bar & Grill damaged in overnight fire
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An overnight two-alarm fire caused “significant damage to the kitchen area” at a popular restaurant and bar along the Little Miami River, Hamilton Township fire officials say.

No one was inside or hurt when flames broke out at 12:18 a.m. Wednesday at The Monkey Bar & Grille on the Old 3C Highway.

Hamilton Township fire officials say they are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

Hamilton Township fire officials said early Wednesday they were not sure what the owners’ plans are for reopening in light of the kitchen damage.

The Monkey Bar & Grille also uses food trucks, so they may rely more on those for the immediate future.

FOX19 NOW reached out to the owners and will update this story once we hear back.

Multiple other fire departments responded to assist from neighboring communities: Deerfield Township, Loveland-Symmes, Warren County’s Union Township and West Chester in Butler County.

The Monkey Bar & Grille was founded at the “Train Stop Inn” in the 1840s and burned down twice, according to its website.

The building was rebuilt with brick in the 1970s so it would never catch fire again.

It became known for having a monkey named “Sam” who drank grape pop and beer and smoked cigarettes, according to its website.

It changed hands in 2016 and underwent a major reconstruction in recent years into a family-friendly full restaurant and bar with live music.

They also host fundraisers including “Paws on the Patio” this Saturday, May 6 for Myles Ahead Animal Sanctuary and Rescue.

“This year has been especially brutal. Every rescue and shelter is busting at the seams. Inflation has skyrocketed and costs of basic supplies have increased dramatically,” reads the latest post on the restaurant’s website, from Tuesday.

“More families than ever are struggling and needing help with vetting and supplies. Many breeders are leaving the business and getting rid of animals due to cost. Rescues are being hit from all directions. This Paws on the Patio event is more important than any other year. The funds will drastically help us get much-needed supplies. And let’s be real, all of us can use the fun and sweet animals. So come see us at Paws on the Patio from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and bring a friend or two!”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lebanon police say officers were called to the Walmart off US-42 for a reported shooting in the...
2 people found shot in Lebanon Walmart parking lot
Megan McCray and Shane Walters
U.S. Marshals searching for convicted killer who skipped sentencing
First responders at the scene of a crash on I-275 in Kenton County.
Eastbound I-275 reopens in Kenton County
Jonathan Palmerton (right) was the first person to be arrested in Katelyn Markham’s case.
Charge dismissed against man first arrested in Katelyn Markham case
Voting Machines on Election Day.
Tuesday is Election Day: Who, what will be on the ballot for several counties in Ohio

Latest News

Fire crews investigate the cause of an early morning blaze on Paragon Mill Drive early Wednesday.
6 displaced in Burlington house fire
Local McDonald’s restaurants taking part in Happy Meals for the House
10-year-olds found working at Tri-State McDonalds
A local McDonald’s franchise that operates 27 locations across northern Kentucky and Cincinnati...
Local McDonald’s franchise with 27 locations fined $143K for violating federal child labor laws
Frist Alert Wednesday Video Forecast Update
Franks First Alert Forecast Update