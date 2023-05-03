LEGO-themed burger joint coming to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A LEGO-themed burger joint is coming to Cincinnati.

Brick Burger announced they are coming together with the iconic brand to offer a limited-time experience at a pop-up location on Vine Street.

The LEGO-themed extravaganza will be open from Oct. 21-22, Brick Burger said.

Brick Burger says the “brick-themed restaurant is designed to immerse customers in a playful and exciting world of bricks, with colorful brick walls, LEGO-themed furniture, and even a brick building station where you can let your imagination run wild and create your own brick designs.”

Those wanting to experience the LEGO-themed burger joint will have to buy tickets, which are available here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.