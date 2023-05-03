Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Max sentence given to man arrested for bestiality, child porn in NKY

The Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said Bennett Couch must register for life as a...
The Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said Bennett Couch must register for life as a sexual offender upon his release from prison.(Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warning: Some may find the content of this story disturbing.

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to bestiality and child porn charges.

Bennett Couch received the maximum sentence on Monday, despite his attorney’s request for probation, according to the Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.

Couch first came under investigation in July of 2021 when child porn images were uploaded by a specific user on Tumblr, prosecutors explained.

A Kenton County detective obtained the contents of the Tumblr account and confirmed Couch had “reblogged” the images and shared additional images with captions expressing a sexual interest in children and cartoon images depicting the violent sexual assaults of children, the Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said.

The Tumblr account “was a blog titled, ‘Naughty Confessions Only,’” Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders told FOX19 NOW in 2021.

While further investigating Couch’s Tumblr account, the commonwealth’s attorney office said the detective found photos with content or captions depicting bestiality.

Additional photos and videos of Couch engaging in sexual acts with an animal were found on his Snapchat account and cell phone, the Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said.

The detective said the animal seen in the photos and videos belonged to his mom, officials added.

Prosecutor Sanders said Couch’s case was the first of its kind to be prosecuted in the county.

Couch was indicted in November of 2021, and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Emily Arnzen refused to make any plea offers in the case. Three months later, he would plead guilty to six child porn charges and one charge of sexual crimes against an animal, prosecutors explained.

Prosecutors said that Couch’s crimes were notably disturbing because he carried out “deviant sexual interests” by engaging in a sexual act with an animal.

Arnzen explained in court that it was her belief that Couch would have escalated his interests from an animal to a child.

The Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said Couch must register for life as a sexual offender upon his release from prison.

Sexual crimes against an animal became illegal by statute in Kentucky in June 2019.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lebanon police say officers were called to the Walmart off US-42 for a reported shooting in the...
2 people found shot in Lebanon Walmart parking lot
Megan McCray and Shane Walters
U.S. Marshals searching for convicted killer who skipped sentencing
First responders at the scene of a crash on I-275 in Kenton County.
Eastbound I-275 reopens in Kenton County
Jonathan Palmerton (right) was the first person to be arrested in Katelyn Markham’s case.
Charge dismissed against man first arrested in Katelyn Markham case
Voting Machines on Election Day.
Tuesday is Election Day: Who, what will be on the ballot for several counties in Ohio

Latest News

Multiple students at Western Hills High School were taken into custody following a physical...
Students arrested after fights at Western Hills High School: CPD
Daniel C. Wright was charged with negligent assault and improperly handling firearms in a motor...
Suspect in custody for shooting in Lebanon Walmart parking lot
Kevonne Howze (left) and Nolan Garrett (right)
Murder suspect arrested in shooting at Corryville Taco Bell
A local McDonald’s franchise that operates 27 locations across northern Kentucky and Cincinnati...
Local McDonald’s franchise with 27 locations fined $143K for violating federal child labor laws