Max sentence given to man arrested for bestiality, child porn in NKY

Warning: Some may find the content of this story disturbing.

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to bestiality and child porn charges.

Bennett Couch received the maximum sentence on Monday, despite his attorney’s request for probation, according to the Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.

Couch first came under investigation in July of 2021 when child porn images were uploaded by a specific user on Tumblr, prosecutors explained.

A Kenton County detective obtained the contents of the Tumblr account and confirmed Couch had “reblogged” the images and shared additional images with captions expressing a sexual interest in children and cartoon images depicting the violent sexual assaults of children, the Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said.

The Tumblr account “was a blog titled, ‘Naughty Confessions Only,’” Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders told FOX19 NOW in 2021.

While further investigating Couch’s Tumblr account, the commonwealth’s attorney office said the detective found photos with content or captions depicting bestiality.

Additional photos and videos of Couch engaging in sexual acts with an animal were found on his Snapchat account and cell phone, the Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said.

The detective said the animal seen in the photos and videos belonged to his mom, officials added.

Prosecutor Sanders said Couch’s case was the first of its kind to be prosecuted in the county.

Couch was indicted in November of 2021, and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Emily Arnzen refused to make any plea offers in the case. Three months later, he would plead guilty to six child porn charges and one charge of sexual crimes against an animal, prosecutors explained.

Prosecutors said that Couch’s crimes were notably disturbing because he carried out “deviant sexual interests” by engaging in a sexual act with an animal.

Arnzen explained in court that it was her belief that Couch would have escalated his interests from an animal to a child.

When we have cases involving online child sexual exploitation or child sexual abuse material, we are always concerned that the offender may have personally perpetrated upon a child. In this case, we found out Couch started to act on these interests, except an animal was chosen instead of a child, but a child would likely have been next.

The Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said Couch must register for life as a sexual offender upon his release from prison.

Sexual crimes against an animal became illegal by statute in Kentucky in June 2019.

