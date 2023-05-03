Murder suspect arrested in shooting at Corryville Taco Bell

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A four-time convicted felon is under arrest on a murder charge for the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man in the parking lot of the Corryville Taco Bell earlier this week.

Nolan Garrett, 21, is accused of gunning down Kevonne Howze in the 2500 block of Highland Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, Cincinnati police announced in a prepared statement at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

Garrett was taken into custody by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit with assistance from Union Township police in Clermont County.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center by 10 p.m. and he was held overnight without bond, jail officials say.

Garrett is scheduled to face a judge at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate Howze’s homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD’s Homicide Unit: 513-352-3542.

Crime scene tape was put up outside the Taco Bell on Highland Avenue following a shooting on Monday. (WXIX)

Garrett is a convicted felon out of Clermont County.

That’s where he was arrested in 2019 in connection with the stabbing of one man and shooting of another.

He was indicted in that case on three counts of attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault, Clermont County court records show.

All of those charges, however, were dismissed the following year when he pleaded guilty in a bill of information and deal with prosecutors to reduced felony charges of aggravated assault, inducing panic, tampering with evidence and trafficking in marijuana, court records show.

He was placed on probation.

Further details about the case and Garrett’s plea deal are not available in online Clermont County court records.

