Popular local cafe to expand seating in time for warm months

SILVERTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A local coffee roaster and cafe is unveiling a new outdoor space just in time for spring weather, thanks to a collaboration with The Village of Silverton.

Silverton officials will join Proud Hound Coffee Roasters in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to reveal the cafe’s new patio on Thursday, May 4 at 10:30 a.m., according to a statement from the business.

Founded in 2019 as a coffee roasting operation that expanded into a southern fare and fusion cafe in 2021, the business experienced a 30% year-by-year growth in popularity that ushered in a need for expansion, according to Silverton Village Manager, Jack Cameron.

“Partnering with the Village to open Proud Hound and expand our operation has been an honor,” said founder and owner, Daniel Smith. “We have become a part of the neighborhood and look to remain a fixture in Silverton for many years to come.”

Smith says that he and cofounder David Holman’s goal was to “bring neighbors together over quality coffee and excellent food.”

The expansion was made possible through a $50,000 forgivable loan through The Silverton Community Improvement Corporation, according to The Village of Silverton.

“In addition to adding jobs and supporting the expansion of a destination that’s become a staple here in Silverton, this loan enabled the removal of a deteriorating structure along Montgomery Road,” said Cameron. “The Village also attained an easement to erect a Silverton sign across the street, welcoming drivers to the community.”

Proud Hound will officially celebrate its expansion with a grand opening on Saturday, May 6 with a special food and beverage menu.

In addition to offering in-store coffee and drinks and food service, Proud Hound also sells merchandise and coffee beans online.

Proud Hound Coffee Roasters is located at 6117 Montgomery Rd.

For more information, visit the Proud Hound Coffee Roasters’ website.

