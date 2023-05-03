Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Sex offense investigation at Hillcrest prompts removal of juveniles

Springfield Township police said officers are investigating a report of a sex offense at the...
Springfield Township police said officers are investigating a report of a sex offense at the facility.(WPTA)
By Cameron Knight
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - At least a dozen juveniles have been moved out of the Hillcrest Academy residential program following a report of a sex offense, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer said citing officials.

Emergency hearings were held over the weekend in Hamilton County Juvenile Court to move 12 juveniles out of the program following the report.

Springfield Township police said officers are investigating a report of a sex offense at the facility, but no details about the incident have been released.

Hamilton County Juvenile Court removed all the juveniles who had been placed in the program by the court, spokeswoman Kelly Leon said.

Hillcrest Academy was licensed in 2012 by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, according to its website. The facility is operated by Rite of Passage in partnership with the Hamilton County Juvenile Court and Probation Department.

Both Hamilton County Job and Family Services and Hamilton County Juvenile Court refer and sent juveniles to Hillcrest, but the facility has students from all over the country.

According to its website, Hillcrest serves males between the ages of 12-18 with a history of delinquent behaviors, mild mental health issues and special education needs.

The U.S. Department of Education reports the facility has 51 students.

Hillcrest is required to comply with the U.S. Prison Rape Elimination Act and must report statistics on reports of sexual abuse and harassment.

According to its most recent report, there have been two substantiated complaints of student-to-student sexual harassment since 2021 and five unsubstantiated or unfounded allegations of student-to-student harassment or sexual contact.

Springfield Township police said they are working with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office as they continue their investigation. The prosecutor’s office declined to comment on the incident.

Hillcrest Academy had not responded to requests for comment at the time of this report.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lebanon police say officers were called to the Walmart off US-42 for a reported shooting in the...
2 people found shot in Lebanon Walmart parking lot
Megan McCray and Shane Walters
U.S. Marshals searching for convicted killer who skipped sentencing
First responders at the scene of a crash on I-275 in Kenton County.
Eastbound I-275 reopens in Kenton County
Jonathan Palmerton (right) was the first person to be arrested in Katelyn Markham’s case.
Charge dismissed against man first arrested in Katelyn Markham case
Voting Machines on Election Day.
Tuesday is Election Day: Who, what will be on the ballot for several counties in Ohio

Latest News

The Cincinnati Reds and Dunkin' have partnered to create a specialty donut (pictured) for the...
Dunkin’ rolls out specialty Cincinnati Reds donut
The Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said Bennett Couch must register for life as a...
Max sentence given to man arrested for bestiality, child porn in NKY
Multiple students at Western Hills High School were taken into custody following a physical...
Students arrested after fights at Western Hills High School: CPD
Daniel C. Wright was charged with negligent assault and improperly handling firearms in a motor...
Suspect in custody for shooting in Lebanon Walmart parking lot