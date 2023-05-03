Students arrested after fights at Western Hills High School: CPD

CINCINNATI - (WXIX) - Multiple students at Western Hills High School were taken into custody following a physical altercation Tuesday, according to Cincinnati Public Schools.

A Cincinnati police spokesman, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, confirms “a few arrests did occur” at the school on Ferguson Road in Westwood.

There were actually two separate fights Tuesday, he tells FOX19 NOW.

“Yesterday, several students at Western Hills High School engaged in a physical altercation that was quickly broken up by school leadership and security,” the school district said in a statement Wednesday.

“All students involved were disciplined per the CPS’ Code of Conduct including suspension and/or expulsion from school, and CPD took multiple students into custody. CPS condemns violence of any kind and works to provide students with resources to resolve conflicts without resulting to violence.

FOX19 NOW is requesting the arrest reports and incident report from CPD.

We will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.