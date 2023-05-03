Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Study: Experimental Alzheimer’s drug slows decline

Experimental Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive declines in large trial, drugmaker Eli Lilly says.
Experimental Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive declines in large trial, drugmaker Eli Lilly says.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly says it has made a major breakthrough in treatment for Alzheimer’s disease and is planning to submit its drug for the Food and Drug Administration’s approval next month.

In a clinical trial, the company’s medicine Donanemab found progression of the disease slowed by 35% over the course of 18 months.

The drug is an antibody that is injected into the blood.

It travels to the brain and finds and binds plaques linked to Alzheimer’s.

The body’s own immune system then clears away the plaque.

According to Eli Lilly, about half of the patients achieved plaque clearance after one year and 72% achieved it in 18 months.

Eli Lilly did report some side effects, and three people died during the trial.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lebanon police say officers were called to the Walmart off US-42 for a reported shooting in the...
2 people found shot in Lebanon Walmart parking lot
Megan McCray and Shane Walters
U.S. Marshals searching for convicted killer who skipped sentencing
First responders at the scene of a crash on I-275 in Kenton County.
Eastbound I-275 reopens in Kenton County
Jonathan Palmerton (right) was the first person to be arrested in Katelyn Markham’s case.
Charge dismissed against man first arrested in Katelyn Markham case
Voting Machines on Election Day.
Tuesday is Election Day: Who, what will be on the ballot for several counties in Ohio

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo released by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Darryl...
Florida to execute prisoner for 1986 fatal stabbing of woman
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Sheriff: Wife of suspected Texas gunman has been arrested
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Kevonne Howze (left) and Nolan Garrett (right)
Murder suspect arrested in shooting at Corryville Taco Bell