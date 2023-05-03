Contests
Suspect in custody for shooting in Lebanon Walmart parking lot

Daniel C. Wright was charged with negligent assault and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, according to the Lebanon Division of Police.(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect in a shooting that occurred Tuesday in a Walmart parking lot has been arrested, according to The Lebanon Division of Police.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Lebanon police say officers were called to the Walmart off US-42 where they found a 19-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot injuries, according to police.

Daniel C. Wright of Springboro, 22, was arrested around 7 p.m. Tuesday and taken to Warren County Jail, police say.

After a preliminary investigation, police determined that Wright’s firearm went off while he was inside the vehicle and fired a single bullet that struck his arm.

Police say that the bullet then passed through his arm and struck the female passenger in the neck. Police have not explained the 22-year-old man’s gunshot injuries.

The two people have been released from Atrium Medical Center, Lebanon Police confirmed.

Wright faces charges of negligent assault and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Wright is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident and no further information is available.

