Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Walmart employee fatally shoots customer in Florida, investigators say

This photo provided by Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Tironie Sterling. Sterling, a...
This photo provided by Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Tironie Sterling. Sterling, a Walmart employee is facing a murder charge after Florida investigators say he fatally shot a customer. The Broward County Sheriff's Office says Sterling was off-duty Tuesday, May 2, 2023, when he went to the suburban Fort Lauderdale store where he worked to meet with a female colleague.(Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An off-duty Walmart employee fatally shot a customer who tried to help a female employee who had gotten into a fight with the gunman, Florida law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

Tironie Sterling, 22, is charged with first-degree murder for Tuesday afternoon’s shooting at a suburban Fort Lauderdale Walmart, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to investigators, Sterling went to the Lauderdale Lakes store to meet with a female colleague. They got into an argument that turned into a fight, with Sterling dropping a handgun onto the floor.

A male customer came to the woman’s aid, but Sterling retrieved his gun and shot the man several times, killing him, investigators said. The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Sterling fled the store, but was arrested hours later, investigators said. He was being held without bond Wednesday awaiting his initial court appearance. It could not be immediately determined if he has an attorney.

Walmart’s press office did not immediately respond to a request made through its website seeking comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lebanon police say officers were called to the Walmart off US-42 for a reported shooting in the...
2 people found shot in Lebanon Walmart parking lot
Megan McCray and Shane Walters
U.S. Marshals searching for convicted killer who skipped sentencing
First responders at the scene of a crash on I-275 in Kenton County.
Eastbound I-275 reopens in Kenton County
Jonathan Palmerton (right) was the first person to be arrested in Katelyn Markham’s case.
Charge dismissed against man first arrested in Katelyn Markham case
Voting Machines on Election Day.
Tuesday is Election Day: Who, what will be on the ballot for several counties in Ohio

Latest News

FILE - United States gold medalist Derrick Adkins is flanked by teammate and bronze medalist...
Calvin Davis, Olympic medalist in 400 hurdles, dies at 51
The Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said Bennett Couch must register for life as a...
Max sentence given to man arrested for bestiality, child porn in NKY
FILE - Moskva River and the Kremlin are shown in this file photo.
Ukraine denies Russian claim Kyiv sent drones to hit Kremlin
The trial is the third in recent weeks over how Kansas troopers conduct stops.
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
A suspect is escorted by police outside the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia,...
Police: Serbia school shooting suspect had list of students to target