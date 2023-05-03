Contests
Warming trend ahead into the latter half of the week

Chances for rain increase going into the beginning of the weekend
Chances of rain increases late Friday night into early Saturday, but doesn't appear to be widespread.
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday afternoon will see continued clearing to become mostly sunny late in the day. Afternoon highs will stay cool in the mid-to-upper 50s with breezy gusts around 20-25 miles per hour out of the northwest.

Skies will be mostly clear with lows falling into the mid-to-upper 30s. There could be areas of patchy frost in river valleys and rural areas late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday will have a mix of sun and clouds with improving temperatures into the mid 60s in the afternoon as clouds increase late in the day.

Friday will be variably cloudy and much closer to normal in the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Isolated chances of rain returns late Friday night into early Saturday morning, mainly along and south of the Ohio River. If you are traveling to the Kentucky Derby, be prepared for some wet roads, but conditions will be dry Saturday mid-morning. In the tri-state, skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 70s and looks great for the Flying Pig Marathon activities on Saturday.

The Flying Pig Marathon on Sunday morning will be nice with morning temperatures in the upper 40s and late in the day, highs will be in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Very warm conditions are here to stay for early next week with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 50s with more humid conditions and unsettled weather. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible for most of next week.

