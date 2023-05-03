Watch: Video shows man punch officer in the face

Contests
Watch: Video shows man punching officer in the face
By Ken Brown
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Newly released body camera video shows a man punching a police officer who responded to a call for a bar fight.

When Lebanon police got called to a bar along Mulberry Street for a fight, they did not expect the suspect in the case to bring the fight to them.

FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown breaks down the video.

