Wilmington police frustrated by dead ends in department’s only unsolved murder

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Wilmington police are asking for tips in the department’s only unsolved murder.

Michael Melvin was shot and killed on Grant Street near Elm Street as he sat in his car in May 2019.

He was 38 years old and a father of two. A memorial for him sits near the spot where he died.

“My mom told me what happened... She told me my brother got shot,” Michael’s younger brother, Aaron Melvin recalled. “That’s what she said, ‘They killed your brother.’”

Aaron says he wants justice for Michael’s kids as badly as he wants it for himself.

“It’s kind of unsettling, worrisome, not having justice for the kids, not necessarily for me, but he had two kids,” Aaron said. “They deserve justice, they deserve answers. They deserve to see him rest in peace.

Aaron, a year younger than Michael, says his brother was known for helping others.

“He took care of me because I didn’t have a father,” Aaron said. “I appreciate and love him for that, because he was an awesome role model.”

Police say it’s been at least nine month since they’ve gotten a tip in the case. All other leads have come up empty. The lack of information, says Chief of Police Ron Fifthen, is frustrating.

Investigators don’t have a motive to go on. They’re at a loss to explain why someone would want to kill the young father.

Both police and Aaron hopes someone will come forward.

“I haven’t had time to grieve at all, and maybe this could give me some type of closure, having some people come forward to, you know, help solve this murder,” he said.

If you have any information in the murder of Michael Melvin, you’re urged to call Wilmington police. You can remain anonymous.

