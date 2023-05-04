1 dead in Northside double-shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a shooting in Northside Thursday evening.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section officers responded around 4:50 p.m. to the 4200 block of Chambers Street.

Two people were shot and they knew each other, according to bystanders at the scene with knowledge of the situation.

One of those people is dead, police say.

There is a crash involving a CPD cruiser and a civilian’s vehicle one block south on Chambers Street. It’s unclear whether the crash is related.

The investigation is ongoing.

#HappeningNow: We’re at the intersection of AP Jones and Chambers St in Northside where CPD is investigating after a call of shots fired. We’re told the call came in around 4:50pm. On the way here, we noted a crash involving a police cruiser and sedan about a block away. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/JYzEcsCrLT — Simone Jameson ✨ (@simonejnews) May 4, 2023

