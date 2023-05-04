Archaeologists look to uncover secrets in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Residents in Newport might notice some new faces in the area this week.

A group of archaeologists, along with a team of volunteers, are setting up near General James Taylor Park along Riverboat Row.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell talked with the group about their work and what they hope to uncover.

A group of archaeologists, along with a team of volunteers, are setting up near General James Taylor Park along Riverboat Row.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.