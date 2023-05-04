Contests
Archaeologists look to uncover secrets in Newport

By Jason Maxwell
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Residents in Newport might notice some new faces in the area this week.

A group of archaeologists, along with a team of volunteers, are setting up near General James Taylor Park along Riverboat Row.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell talked with the group about their work and what they hope to uncover.

A group of archaeologists, along with a team of volunteers, are setting up near General James Taylor Park along Riverboat Row.

