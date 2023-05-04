Contests
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The big warm-up begins Thursday!

This will be the last morning with temperatures in the 30s this season, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Look for a sunny Thursday afternoon with highs near 67 degrees.

The low overnight into Friday will fall into the 40s.

Friday will be dry early with a chance of rain during the overnight hours.

Highs will be in the 70s all weekend.

Rain will end early Saturday morning.

It should be great weather for the Flying Pig Marathon this weekend.

We are going to see temperatures above normal over the next 7 to 14 days.

Monday’s high will soar near 80 degrees with the chance for rain.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue Tuesday and Wednesday.

Overnight lows will increase significantly into the 50s and 60s.

It should be a great time to do some gardening!

