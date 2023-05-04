Brothers to run Flying Pig Marathon in father’s memory

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This year, the Flying Pig Marathon will have an extra special meaning for two brothers.

Christian and Brendan Scanlon will be running the Flying Pig Marathon Sunday in memory of their father. Terry Scanlon died from ALS when these brothers were just kids.

“It just makes us really happy, and we’re proud that that was our dad,” says Brendan, “I wish we were able to have more time with him. But it’s still really cool to hear about him and what kind of guy he was.”

This will be the first marathon for both men. It was an idea Christian had several months ago.

“Somehow, I brought home the idea of, ‘we should run a marathon because we both do not run,’” remembers Christian.

Brendan says he couldn’t wait to register.

“And I knew that if I didn’t sign up for it that night and didn’t pay, there was no way I was going to do it,” Brendan adds, “So I figured we’ll try.”

The two decided to raise money for ALS in Terry’s memory. They hope another son or daughter won’t have to grow up without their father.

“We’ve been raising money for him and his legacy,” says Brendan, “I think just being able to do it together and being able to finish together. I think he [dad] would want us to be as close as we are now, so I think being able to run it together, finish it together, and have all of our family and friends there with us to support us and just doing it together.”

They both admit there have been struggles with the training. Brendan says his students at Boone County High School were shocked he was going to run a marathon when they first learned about the race.

“Early on, they were like, ‘Mr. Scanlon, do you think this is a good idea?’ I’ve lost 40-something pounds training just since January.”

Christian and Brendan know there will be tough times Sunday along the 26.2-mile course. But they know their dad will be with them in spirit and their friends and family will be there to support them along the way.

“I think doing anything with purpose is important,” says Christian, “It wouldn’t mean as much if there wasn’t such a good purpose behind it.”

Brendan says he hopes other people are inspired to take on a challenge like this.

“And also an encouragement to people because we’re not runners,” says Brendan, “So hopefully, it will encourage people to get out of their comfort zone and do something for a cause.”

If you would like to donate to their ALS fundraiser, you can find the link here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.