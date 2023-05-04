Butler County deputy who died from COVID-19 complications to be honored at state memorial

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County deputy who died in 2021 due to complications of COVID-19 will be honored Thursday at the state’s annual police memorial.

The 35th Ohio Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony in London will pay tribute to a total of eight officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Deputy Robert “Craig” Mills, 57, died Sept. 12, 2021, at Mercy Fairfield Hospital.

He was survived by his children, Megan and Alex, and his wife of nearly 27 years, Anne, and several other family members.

Deputy Mills was born and raised in the Hamilton area and worked at the sheriff’s office for more than two decades.

“You couldn’t ask for a better deputy,” Sheriff Richard Jones told FOX19 NOW at the time. “He worked with kids for years. He volunteered with kids coaching them in baseball and fishing. He mentored young kids and was just a great, great person. He never forgot where he came from and always gave back til his last breath.”

Deputy Mills was with the sheriff’s office for 32 years. He retired in 2019 but returned part-time to the warrants division when the sheriff needed him.

He also was a star athlete and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 1982, playing Triple-A baseball through 1987. He was inducted into the Hamilton High School Athletic Hall of Fame and the Butler County Softball Hall of Fame.

Hamilton City Council voted to name the street leading to the North End Baseball/Softball Complex in his honor, Craig Mills Way. It connects with a street named for another Hamilton baseball legend: Joe Nuxhall, a former Cincinnati Reds pitcher and announcer.

When he wasn’t around a baseball field, Deputy Mills was fishing.

He took top honors in the August 2019 T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League (BFL) Buckeye Division tournament on the Ohio River at Tanners Creek, according to the Major Fishing League’s website.

Throughout his life, Deputy Mills mentored athletes in the Hamilton area.

In the summer of 2019, he shared his passion for fishing with disadvantaged children at a tournament he helped to organize, “Fishing with the Sheriff.”

Deputy Craig Mills loved fishing and won tournaments.

Here he is helping children identify and weigh their catches of the day at the July 2019 "Fishing with the Sheriff" event in Fairfield. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/6J30vTJcCL — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) September 13, 2021

