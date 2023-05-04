Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Car crashes into Butler County school as students prepared for dismissal

A car crashes into a Butler County school on Thursday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Ross Intermediate School will be closed Friday after a car crashed into the building Thursday, according to Ross Local School District Superintendent Chad Konkle.

Around 3 p.m., as students were preparing for dismissal, Konkle says a woman was at the school to pick up her grandkids when her foot got stuck between the pedals, causing her to accelerate into the building.

The room that was hit was empty and serves as the school’s therapy room, the superintendent added. No one was injured.

Konkle says protocols to evacuate students and teachers were followed.

The building inspector happened to be at the school, and he took a look at the damage. He gave them the all-clear to board up the room until they can get a permanent fix.

Konkle says they plan to have Ross Intermediate School open on Monday, and counselors will be available for students if needed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said Bennett Couch must register for life as a...
Max sentence given to man arrested for bestiality, child porn in NKY
A local McDonald’s franchise that operates 27 locations across northern Kentucky and Cincinnati...
Local McDonald’s franchise with 27 locations fined $143K for violating federal child labor laws
Kevonne Howze (left) and Nolan Garrett (right)
Murder suspect arrested in shooting at Corryville Taco Bell
Fire caused “significant damage to the kitchen area” at The Monkey Bar & Grille along the...
Fire causes ‘significant damage’ to The Monkey Bar & Grille restaurant
The LEGO-themed extravaganza will be open from Oct. 21-22 on Vine Street, Brick Burger said.
LEGO-themed burger joint coming to Cincinnati

Latest News

Christian and Brendan Scanlon will be running the Flying Pig Marathon Sunday in memory of their...
Brothers to run Flying Pig Marathon in father’s memory
While the competitors run the course, one woman is running behind the scenes to make sure...
Finding your dream: The woman behind the Flying Pig Marathon
Shane Walters (right) pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the death of Megan McCray...
Convicted killer who skipped sentencing apprehended by law enforcement
There was a combination of issues that led to the downfall of the environmentally sustainable...
How expenses, social media & timing contributed to a Cincinnati store’s closure