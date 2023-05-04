Car crashes into Butler County school as students prepared for dismissal

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Ross Intermediate School will be closed Friday after a car crashed into the building Thursday, according to Ross Local School District Superintendent Chad Konkle.

Around 3 p.m., as students were preparing for dismissal, Konkle says a woman was at the school to pick up her grandkids when her foot got stuck between the pedals, causing her to accelerate into the building.

The room that was hit was empty and serves as the school’s therapy room, the superintendent added. No one was injured.

Konkle says protocols to evacuate students and teachers were followed.

The building inspector happened to be at the school, and he took a look at the damage. He gave them the all-clear to board up the room until they can get a permanent fix.

Konkle says they plan to have Ross Intermediate School open on Monday, and counselors will be available for students if needed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.