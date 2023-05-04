Contests
Convicted killer who skipped sentencing apprehended by law enforcement

Shane Walters, of Taylor Mill, pleaded guilty in February.
Shane Walters was “extremely intoxicated” and was showing Megan McCray “how to disassemble and reassemble a handgun," police said.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A convicted killer is back in custody after he failed to show up for his May 1 sentencing.

Shane Walters, who pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in February, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and the Kenton County Sheriff’s Department, Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders announced Thursday.

On top of the manslaughter charge, Walters is now facing a charge for failure to appear, according to jail records.

Walters, of Taylor Mill, shot and killed his girlfriend, Megan McCray on Feb. 10, 2021.

According to Taylor Mill police, Walters was “extremely intoxicated” and was showing McCray “how to disassemble and reassemble a handgun.”

In an effort to release the slide and remove it, Walters pulled the trigger and a single shot was fired, striking McCray, police said.

Walters told officers he did not know the gun was loaded at the time. Court records show his BAC was 0.12. A person is considered legally impaired in Kentucky with a 0.08 BAC.

McCray was popular in the animal care community. Social media tributes began flowing in after her death, many from coworkers who said they loved working with her.

“She was my best friend,” Megan’s mother, Debbie McCray, said Monday. “She was just a beautiful soul.”

Walters pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter on Feb. 2. The Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office recommended a five-year prison sentence.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for May 1 before Kenton County Circuit Court Judge Mary Molloy. Walters, who was out on bond, never showed.

