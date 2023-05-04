How a Cincinnati man’s Yoda impression saved his life

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Paul Deutschle owes his life to his Yoda impression... all because one day, he couldn’t do it.

Three years ago, Deutschle, a self-proclaimed Star Wars fanatic, and his family were vacationing at Disney World. They visited Star Wars Land during the drip, and that’s where Deutschle noticed it.

Not the same, his impression was. Something wrong with his voice, there had to be.

“My wife just looked at me with the strangest face and said, ‘You’re going to go see a doctor, because you can’t do your Yoda impression,’” Deutschle recalled.

He didn’t put up a fight. Weeks later, he discovered he had a rare form of cancer that impacts the cartilage in the neck.

Doctors said they caught it early, so he had a good prognosis, But the recommended treatment would have required the removal of his vocal chords.

It wasn’t a future he was willing to accept, so Deutschle opted for a second opinion at the UC Health Cancer Center.

UC Health doctors decided Deutschle was a prime candidate for a state-of-the art treatment that would remove the cancer and save his voice.

“Basically they rebuilt my throat,” he said. “Took some blood vessels and tied them in over here so my new throat has its own blood supply, so to speak. A very complicated surgery, but at the end of the day, all the cancer had been removed.”

Thursday marks three years since that fateful day at Disney World. Deutschle has been cancer free since 2021.

“More to celebrate today than just Star Wars,” he said.

