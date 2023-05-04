Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

How a Cincinnati man’s Yoda impression saved his life

Very lucky, this Star Wars fan was!
UC Health doctors decided he was a prime candidate for a state-of-the art treatment that would remove the cancer and save his voice.
By Megan O'Rourke
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Paul Deutschle owes his life to his Yoda impression... all because one day, he couldn’t do it.

Three years ago, Deutschle, a self-proclaimed Star Wars fanatic, and his family were vacationing at Disney World. They visited Star Wars Land during the drip, and that’s where Deutschle noticed it.

Not the same, his impression was. Something wrong with his voice, there had to be.

“My wife just looked at me with the strangest face and said, ‘You’re going to go see a doctor, because you can’t do your Yoda impression,’” Deutschle recalled.

He didn’t put up a fight. Weeks later, he discovered he had a rare form of cancer that impacts the cartilage in the neck.

Doctors said they caught it early, so he had a good prognosis, But the recommended treatment would have required the removal of his vocal chords.

It wasn’t a future he was willing to accept, so Deutschle opted for a second opinion at the UC Health Cancer Center.

UC Health doctors decided Deutschle was a prime candidate for a state-of-the art treatment that would remove the cancer and save his voice.

“Basically they rebuilt my throat,” he said. “Took some blood vessels and tied them in over here so my new throat has its own blood supply, so to speak. A very complicated surgery, but at the end of the day, all the cancer had been removed.”

Thursday marks three years since that fateful day at Disney World. Deutschle has been cancer free since 2021.

“More to celebrate today than just Star Wars,” he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said Bennett Couch must register for life as a...
Max sentence given to man arrested for bestiality, child porn in NKY
A local McDonald’s franchise that operates 27 locations across northern Kentucky and Cincinnati...
Local McDonald’s franchise with 27 locations fined $143K for violating federal child labor laws
Kevonne Howze (left) and Nolan Garrett (right)
Murder suspect arrested in shooting at Corryville Taco Bell
Fire caused “significant damage to the kitchen area” at The Monkey Bar & Grille along the...
Fire causes ‘significant damage’ to The Monkey Bar & Grille restaurant
The LEGO-themed extravaganza will be open from Oct. 21-22 on Vine Street, Brick Burger said.
LEGO-themed burger joint coming to Cincinnati

Latest News

Archaeologists look to uncover secrets in Newport
Archaeologists look to uncover secrets in Newport
One person is dead following a shooting around 5 p.m. Thursday in Northside, according to the...
1 dead in Northside double-shooting, police say
Take a look at some local celebrations for Cinco De Mayo
LIST: Get your fiesta on at these Cinco de Mayo events
Bonnie Marie Vaughn has pleaded guilty to the murder of her husband in Sept. 2022.
Middletown woman accused of killing husband reaches plea deal