How expenses, social media & timing contributed to a Cincinnati store’s closure

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Findlay Market store is set to close at the end of May due to many factors, including the costs that come with running a small business and fast fashion.

Katherine Dalton, 32, opened Wolfpack in hopes of not only creating a sense of community through art and sustainable clothing but also supporting other small businesses and artists.

Recently, the 4-year-old business announced on Instagram that it is closing at the end of May.

“I would run this business forever if it were more profitable for me, but I can only work so hard for so long without reward,” Dalton told FOX19 NOW. “I don’t believe anyone should be crushed under the force of labor, not even myself.”

Wolfpack in Findlay Market is set to close at the end of May due to many factors, including the many costs that come with running a small business and fast fashion. Photo Credit: Mary LeBus (Mary LeBus)

Why Wolfpack is closing

There was a combination of issues that led to the downfall of the environmentally sustainable Findlay Market store, but the main issue was financial, Dalton said.

“Running a retail shop is so expensive. You have rent, electricity, security cameras and their subscriptions, Wi-Fi, payroll, taxes, sales tax, insurance, paying for the website and the point of sales system, plus buying all the inventory,” she listed. “After all that, it’s hard to make a profit.”

On top of all of those expenses, the small business owner said Wolfpack was broken into twice within four months.

“I think I probably also couldn’t have picked a worse time [to run a retail store],” she added. “I opened in 2019. Obviously, the pandemic didn’t help, plus inflation.”

Like other local clothing stores, fast fashion, the process of making mass amounts of clothing for an inexpensive price, was another enemy to Wolfpack.

“Fast fashion has only gotten faster with TikTok and Instagram accelerating the industry with ‘micro trends,’” Dalton explained. “Consumers want what they want, and we just can’t compete with the speed, prices and scale of fast fashion.”

The environmentally sustainable retail store, Wolfpack announced in late-April that they will be closing permanently. Photo Credit: Mary LeBus (Mary LeBus)

The environmentally sustainable retail store, Wolfpack announced in late April that they will be closing permanently. Photo Credit: Mary LeBus (Mary LeBus)

Where Wolfpack originated

Before Dalton started running Wolfpack, she was a wedding photographer for about 6-7 years, going from place to place and making good money and a name for herself. While she succeeded in her endeavors, she says she felt lonely traveling so often.

“I wanted to do something more community focused and scalable,” the 32-year-old said. “I had read some books about the harm fast fashion was doing to the environment and the global economy, and I got this wild idea that I should open a shop focused on ethical & sustainable fashion.”

The wild idea soon became a reality after Dalton’s travels to various cities.

She says a city’s local businesses are where people can get a real idea of what that place is like.

“I love creating spaces and experiences for people,” she said. “I also have always been friends with lots of artists. Artists who were really talented at their art, but struggled with the business side of things. I thought maybe I could help them succeed by creating something like Wolfpack, so I could support their art and help them sell their goods, so they could focus on their craft.”

Looking on the bright side

While Wolfpack is closing for an unknown period of time, Dalton did make the environmental and community impact she was hoping to when she first opened.

“The total number of small businesses we supported is 155,” she said. “That’s counting all the different small businesses we bought from and sold in our store, the screen printers we worked with, the places we buy our packaging materials from, the contractors we’ve worked with, the designers, the makers we’ve hosted for pop-ups in store, even where we buy our cleaning supplies. Many of those businesses were local.”

A few of the goods Wolfpack sold were from Girlfriend Collective, a recycled materials clothing store, and Soap Distillery, a small-batch company that makes aromatic products. Locally, the shop worked with Maria Nacu, the designer for their t-shirts, and Refresh Collective Print Shop in Price Hill.

A few of the small businesses Wolfpack sold at their store in Findlay Market. Photo Credit: Mary LeBus (Mary LeBus)

A Wolfpack original design. Photo Credit: Mary LeBus (Mary LeBus)

In addition to helping out small businesses, Dalton says the shop was able to keep thousands of garments out of the landfill by selling previously-worn clothes.

“[This number came] from how many clothes we’ve sold from our “storied” collection. That information came from my point of sales system/website data,” she explained.

Wolfpack also helped grow over 10,000 trees throughout the years, according to Ecologi, a United Nations environmental program partner.

Wolfpack’s final farewell

Of course, with every storm that passes, comes a rainbow. In this case, Dalton’s store is having a huge final sale.

From clothes to jewelry to the literal furniture in the store, everything will be marked down 20%, and the deals will only get better each week.

“After we have sold everything and are out of our space at the end of May, Wolfpack will take a nice long hibernation,” Dalton wrote on Instagram. “I’m not sure if I’ll revive the business - but if I find myself missing it, the wolfpack of the future will probably only be vintage clothing, probably only online, and occasionally at pop-up events like City Flea.

“I looked at every option possible when I was deciding if I wanted to continue my business. A lot of business owners will do more. They’ll start 2nd business. They’ll start a 3rd business. They’ll take out a loan. They’ll get a side hustle. For me, I knew the solution was not to do more. If I could run this business forever I would. But at some point, you have to ask yourself what you’re willing to lose to make it work. And for me, more work was not the answer. Life is short, and I have to value my time.”

For more information on Wolfpack, visit their website here.

Wolfpack announces huge May sale event to prepare for closing. Photo Credit: Mary LeBus (Mary LeBus)

Free hangers sit in a bin for anyone to take if needed at the environmentally sustainable small business, Wolfpack. Photo Credit: Mary LeBus (Mary LeBus)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.