Last of 4 escaped Mississippi inmates found

Authorities said Corey Harrison was captured in Crystal Springs, Mississippi.
By WLBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - The fourth and final inmate who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center near Jackson, Mississippi, has been found.

Corey Harrison, 22, was arrested Thursday morning by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a home in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, about 20 miles away from the jail.

Jodie Marie Tebo, 38, of Crystal Springs was also arrested in connection with the case. She faces charges of aiding and abetting.

Jodie Marie Tebo, 38
Corey Harrison, Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson and Jerry Raynes all escaped April 23.

The sheriff says a breach was discovered and a white Hinds County public works Ford F-150 was reported stolen shortly afterward.

On Tuesday, authorities said a security guard discovered Grayson, 34, unresponsive in a white pickup truck at a truck stop in New Orleans.

Arrington, 22, died in a house fire set during a standoff with Leake County, Mississippi, authorities April 26.

Raynes, 51, was captured in Texas last week. He’s being extradited and will arrive this week in Mississippi, where he will face escape and auto theft charges.

