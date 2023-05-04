LIST: Get your fiesta on at these Cinco de Mayo events

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you’re looking for places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo this year, here’s some of what’s happening around the Tri-state this weekend.

Cincy-Cinco Latino Festival - Fountain Square

520 Vine St, Cincinnati 45202

The Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA presents its 19th annual cultural festival. Tour dozens of local and regional restaurants and explore bold flavors from Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela and more. The theme is “Porkopolis to Tacopolis.” Enjoy live performances and salsa dancing on the Square. Visit the Cincy Cinco website for the performance schedule and a list of participating restaurants. All ages are welcome.

Saturday, May 6, 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday, May 7, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Braxton Brewing Company

331 E 13th St., Cincinnati 45202

Start your celebration early at 11 a.m. with a day full of lagers, tacos and tequila. DJ Moe will be playing Latin music and line-dancing tunes from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Taco Fuerte will have $2 tacos on deck and free chips.

Friday, May 5

Braxton Brewing - Covington

27 W 7th St., Covington, Ky.

Here’s your opportunity to try Dewey’s Tito Santana Taco Pizza, as Dewey’s will be one of the vendors present for the festivities. Braxton will have a $5 lager and specialty cocktails and a DJ on the rooftop creating a party atmosphere. Braxton’s all day celebration begins at 11 a.m.

Friday, May 5

The Mockbee

2260 Central Parkway, Cincinnati 45214

For its second year, The Mockbee is hosting what they call “the biggest Cinco de Mayo party in Cincinnati.” DJ Kok, DJ D-Lo, DJ L-Train, DJ Aikon, and DJ Prymtime will spin club favorites throughout the night. The event is sponsored by El Trompo Mexican Grill and Sammy’s Craft Burgers and Beers. Limited VIP tables are available.

Friday, May 5 - 10 p.m.

Tablespoon Cooking Co.

1731 Elm St., Cincinnati 45202

If you’re looking for an alternative way to spend Cinco de Mayo, Tablespoon Cooking Co. is hosting a workshop-style cooking class where you can make your own appetizer and cocktail.

Learn along with a professional chef instructor who will give a hands-on demonstration. Reservations are required. Each ticket includes one hand-crafted cocktail, an appetizer, and a booklet of recipes. Click here for tickets and more information.

Friday, May 5

Cinco de Mayo at DSGN Collective

4150 Hamilton Ave, Northside

The art gallery DSGN Collective is hosting an opening with Alberquerque, New Mexico artist, Josh Patterson. The evening’s highlights will also include music from local hip-hop artists Patterns of Chaos, MC Menace and Ebb & Flow; refreshments provided by Val and Yazi’s Sober Shack, catering provided by La Mexicana, tattoos by Oso, Lowriders and other festivities.

Visit DSGN Collective’s website for more information.

Friday, May 5, 7 p.m.

Funky Cinco - Liberty Exhibition Hall

3938 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati 45223

Get your groove on at “the funkiest Cinco de Mayo, live music party in the city” with music from Cincinnati’s own Mike Wade and Afroman’s official DJ, DJ-ON-THE-ONE.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. For ticket and venue information, click here.

Friday, May 5

Cinco De Mayo Rock Party With Daglio - Fretboard Brewing Company

5800 Creek Rd, Blue Ash 45242

Daglio will get the party started with Latin/Rock fusion covers from Mana, Caifanes, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Enanitos Verdes and much more. Don’t forget to visit the taproom to sample from Fretboard’s award-winning house brews.

Showtime begins at 8 p.m. 21 and up after 9 p.m. Free.

Friday, May 5

Goodtimers’ Annual Derby Eve Experience - Angels Envy Bourbon Club at Cardinal Stadium

2550 S. Floyd St., Louisville, Ky.

This annual event is described a “Cinco de Mayo meets the Derby experience.” Kick off Kentucky Derby weekend partying to sounds from nationally acclaimed DJs DJ Envy, DJ Emptybeats and DJ Bandcamp.

Friday, May 5., 10 p.m. - 3 a.m. An upscale dress code is required. Click here for tickets and more information.

