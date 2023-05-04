Contests
‘May the fourth be with you’ at this Cincinnati bar, book store

Celebrate May the 4th this year at these Cincinnati businesses.
By Mary LeBus
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday is the unofficial holiday for Star Wars enthusiasts and this Cincinnati bar and shop is offering up some of the best deals in the galaxy.

This year for May the 4th, the comic book store, Cosmic Gorilla is offering 10% off all Star Wars merch whether that’s a cartoon chronicle about Princess Leia or a Darth Vader t-shirt.

Once you’ve picked out a light-read, head on back to Galactic Cantina tucked away behind the store.

The Star Wars-themed pop-up bar will be opening up two hours earlier than normal and is serving Grainworks’ “Luke I am your Lager” for $6.

If beer is like the Dark Side to you, Galactic Cantina has several signature libations, such as the herbal-citrusy Flying Solo cocktail with gin or the Hawaiian-flavored Kyber Kooler mocktail.

Cosplay and costumes are encouraged for the festive day.

Both businesses are located in Findlay Market at 1834 Race St.

Cosmic Gorilla will open at noon and close at 6 p.m., and Galactic Cantina will be open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

