Miami University student-athlete charged in on-campus hit-skip

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Miami University student is charged with hitting a pedestrian with his car on campus and then fleeing the scene.

Police say the student, 21-year-old Dominick Stockle, was driving under the influence.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Campus Avenue and East Central Avenue, according to the incident report.

Police say the victim, 19-year-old Robert Luebke, was crossing the road around 2:30 a.m. on March 4 when Stockle hit him.

Stockle allegedly had a BAC of 0.1.

Luebke was hospitalized with a fractured wrist, an injured ankle, injured knees and other injuries.

Miami University police tracked the car down and arrested Stockle shortly after the incident.

“I’m not surprised at that happening because people are kind of stupid on this campus,” Miami University student Sydney Cusac said. “Just in terms of drivers here, everyone is crazy, lots of crazy drivers.”

Said fellow student Melanie Schafer, “I feel like we already have a lot of safety measures, and people just choose to ignore them.”

Stockle is a track and field athlete at the university.

He faces charges of aggravated vehicular assault, OVI and reckless operation.

“I think it’s just kind of like, a people problem,” said Tommy Pancoff, another student. “You’ve just got to be wary because there’s so many kids walking around. Just go slow and take your time.”

Police say Stockle’s driver’s license and temporary motorcycle permit were both confiscated upon his arrest.

