Middletown woman accused of killing husband reaches plea deal

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown woman has been sentenced to 15 years to life after she pleaded guilty to the murder of her husband in Sept. 2022.

Bonnie Marie Vaughn was charged after a man went to Middletown police and asked to speak to an officer about a homicide, according to a news release.

John Havens told the officer that Vaughn picked him up from his home, and as they drove to her house, Vaughn asked Havens if he would help her dispose of a body, the criminal complaint reads.

The complaint goes on to say that when Havens arrived at Vaughn’s home, he found the corpse of his girlfriend’s father, Jeffrey Fellman, in the garage.

The victim was also Vaughn’s husband.

Havens identified Vaughn as the person who shot and killed an individual inside the house, according to the news release.

The complaint says Havens told the officer that he dismembered Fellman’s corpse using a hand saw he found in the garage.

Police said they observed blood, shell casings and dismembered remains of a human body on the first floor of the house.

Havens pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

