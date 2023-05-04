Contests
More than $10,000 needed to repair vandalism at Cleves ballfields

Tire tracks are left in the baseball fields at Gulf Community Park in Cleves on Wednesday....
Tire tracks are left in the baseball fields at Gulf Community Park in Cleves on Wednesday. Police are investigating vandalism.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - More than $10,000 will be needed to repair a trio of softball fields that were vandalized recently.

Village of Cleves Maintenance Supervisor John Knuf told the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office 30 tons of baseball dirt will be needed to repair the damage at Gulf Community Park, according to the incident report.

Sometime between 10 a.m. April 28 and 8:30 a.m. on May 1, a vehicle drove onto three softball fields, creating “multiple deep ruts in the fields,” the sheriff’s office wrote in its report.

The vehicle tracked soil across a basketball court before finally leaving the park, the sheriff’s office explained.

The damage was reported at 8 a.m. on May 3, according to the report.

Some practices have already been canceled due to the vandalism, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer report.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said they do not have any suspect or vehicle information right now.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

