More than $10,000 needed to repair vandalism at Cleves ballfields

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - More than $10,000 will be needed to repair a trio of softball fields that were vandalized recently.

Village of Cleves Maintenance Supervisor John Knuf told the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office 30 tons of baseball dirt will be needed to repair the damage at Gulf Community Park, according to the incident report.

Sometime between 10 a.m. April 28 and 8:30 a.m. on May 1, a vehicle drove onto three softball fields, creating “multiple deep ruts in the fields,” the sheriff’s office wrote in its report.

The vehicle tracked soil across a basketball court before finally leaving the park, the sheriff’s office explained.

The damage was reported at 8 a.m. on May 3, according to the report.

Some practices have already been canceled due to the vandalism, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer report.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said they do not have any suspect or vehicle information right now.

