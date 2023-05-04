Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Police: Victim, suspect identified in deadly West Price Hill shooting

The scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday night in West Price HIll.
The scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday night in West Price HIll.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one woman dead in West Price Hill on Wednesday night.

Zachary Barnhorst, 23, is accused of shooting 44-year-old Brandy Lawless, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

The Cincinnati Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 9:09 p.m. for a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Sunset Avenue, police said.

Upon arrival, emergency services found Lawless shot in the upper body and transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Theetge explained.

The woman succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving to the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information on the shooting, police ask that you call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said Bennett Couch must register for life as a...
Max sentence given to man arrested for bestiality, child porn in NKY
A local McDonald’s franchise that operates 27 locations across northern Kentucky and Cincinnati...
Local McDonald’s franchise with 27 locations fined $143K for violating federal child labor laws
Kevonne Howze (left) and Nolan Garrett (right)
Murder suspect arrested in shooting at Corryville Taco Bell
Fire caused “significant damage to the kitchen area” at The Monkey Bar & Grille along the...
Fire causes ‘significant damage’ to The Monkey Bar & Grille restaurant
The LEGO-themed extravaganza will be open from Oct. 21-22 on Vine Street, Brick Burger said.
LEGO-themed burger joint coming to Cincinnati

Latest News

A sign marker on the Lafayette Trail in Cincinnati.
Bonjour! New riverfront trail marker unveiled for Marquis de Lafayette Trail
Tyler Hodge
Reading man abused 2-year-old: court docs
Celebrate May the 4th this year at these Cincinnati businesses.
‘May the fourth be with you’ at these Tri-State businesses
If you can’t wait to try some of the amazing food at Taste of Cincinnati this weekend, be sure...
Taste of Cincinnati food truck preview Thursday