Police: Victim, suspect identified in deadly West Price Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one woman dead in West Price Hill on Wednesday night.

Zachary Barnhorst, 23, is accused of shooting 44-year-old Brandy Lawless, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

The Cincinnati Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 9:09 p.m. for a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Sunset Avenue, police said.

Upon arrival, emergency services found Lawless shot in the upper body and transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Theetge explained.

The woman succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving to the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information on the shooting, police ask that you call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

