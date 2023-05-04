Police: Woman dead in West Price Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night in West Price Hill.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunset Avenue off Glenway Avenue.

A 36-year-old woman was shot in her upper body.

EMS transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. She died at the hospital, police say.

Police are looking for a man in his 40s in a red full-size pickup truck.

BREAKING: 36-year-old woman was shot and killed on Sunset Ave in West Price Hill. CPD says the suspect is a white man in his 40s driving a red pickup truck @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/lReV8mFzlq — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) May 4, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.