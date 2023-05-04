Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Police: Woman dead in West Price Hill shooting

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night in West Price Hill.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunset Avenue off Glenway Avenue.

A 36-year-old woman was shot in her upper body.

EMS transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. She died at the hospital, police say.

Police are looking for a man in his 40s in a red full-size pickup truck.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lebanon police say officers were called to the Walmart off US-42 for a reported shooting in the...
2 people found shot in Lebanon Walmart parking lot
A local McDonald’s franchise that operates 27 locations across northern Kentucky and Cincinnati...
Local McDonald’s franchise with 27 locations fined $143K for violating federal child labor laws
Kevonne Howze (left) and Nolan Garrett (right)
Murder suspect arrested in shooting at Corryville Taco Bell
The Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said Bennett Couch must register for life as a...
Max sentence given to man arrested for bestiality, child porn in NKY
Megan McCray and Shane Walters
U.S. Marshals searching for convicted killer who skipped sentencing

Latest News

Miami University student hospitalized and frat suspended amid hazing report
Miami University student-athlete charged in on-campus hit-skip
James Ford
Covington police searching for missing man not seen in a week
A sign marker on the Lafayette Trail in Cincinnati.
Bonjour! New riverfront trail marker unveiled for Marquis de Lafayette Trail
Ross levy fails again
Butler Co. school district faces cuts after third failed levy try in a row