Police: Woman dead in West Price Hill shooting
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night in West Price Hill.
It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunset Avenue off Glenway Avenue.
A 36-year-old woman was shot in her upper body.
EMS transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. She died at the hospital, police say.
Police are looking for a man in his 40s in a red full-size pickup truck.
