Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Reading man abused 2-year-old: court docs

Tyler Hodge
Tyler Hodge(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 26-year-old Reading man is under arrest on charges of assault and child endangering after police say he abused a 2-year-old.

Tyler Hodge was taken into custody Wednesday for abuse alleged on April 3 at his apartment on Pearl Street.

He is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center and is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Court records allege Hodge purposely hurt the toddler who had “blood behind both ears,” bruises on his neck and side, and “two small puncture marks below his right eye,”

Court records do not say how Hodge had access to the 2-year-old.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said Bennett Couch must register for life as a...
Max sentence given to man arrested for bestiality, child porn in NKY
A local McDonald’s franchise that operates 27 locations across northern Kentucky and Cincinnati...
Local McDonald’s franchise with 27 locations fined $143K for violating federal child labor laws
Kevonne Howze (left) and Nolan Garrett (right)
Murder suspect arrested in shooting at Corryville Taco Bell
Fire caused “significant damage to the kitchen area” at The Monkey Bar & Grille along the...
Fire causes ‘significant damage’ to The Monkey Bar & Grille restaurant
The LEGO-themed extravaganza will be open from Oct. 21-22 on Vine Street, Brick Burger said.
LEGO-themed burger joint coming to Cincinnati

Latest News

The scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday night in West Price HIll.
Police: Victim, suspect identified in deadly West Price Hill shooting
A sign marker on the Lafayette Trail in Cincinnati.
Bonjour! New riverfront trail marker unveiled for Marquis de Lafayette Trail
Celebrate May the 4th this year at these Cincinnati businesses.
‘May the fourth be with you’ at these Tri-State businesses
If you can’t wait to try some of the amazing food at Taste of Cincinnati this weekend, be sure...
Taste of Cincinnati food truck preview Thursday