Reading man abused 2-year-old: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 26-year-old Reading man is under arrest on charges of assault and child endangering after police say he abused a 2-year-old.

Tyler Hodge was taken into custody Wednesday for abuse alleged on April 3 at his apartment on Pearl Street.

He is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center and is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Court records allege Hodge purposely hurt the toddler who had “blood behind both ears,” bruises on his neck and side, and “two small puncture marks below his right eye,”

Court records do not say how Hodge had access to the 2-year-old.

