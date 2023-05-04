Contests
Taste of Cincinnati food truck preview Thursday

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you can’t wait to try some of the amazing food at Taste of Cincinnati this weekend, be sure to check out a food truck preview at lunchtime Thursday.

It runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Downtown at the Court Street Plaza.

Food trucks will be participating in the “Best of Taste” Food Truck edition.

The “Best of Taste” award acknowledges the top-notch culinary accomplishments of vendors taking part in Taste of Cincinnati.

Pre-determined judges will assess food samples in four different categories.

The results of the “Best of Taste” competitions for Food Truck, Restaurant, and Findlay Kitchen categories will be revealed later this month.

Food Truck Preview Participants:

  • A Lil Taste of Soul
  • Adena’s Beefstroll
  • Buffalo’s Best
  • Dine-In Hawaiian
  • El Chevito
  • House Cafe & Catering
  • Indigenous Chef
  • Just Jerks
  • Little Trolley Donuts
  • MamaBear’s Mac
  • Maw Maw’s Creole Kitchen
  • Off The Hook
  • Quite Frankly LLC
  • Sugar
  • SugarSnap! Sweet Treats
  • Sweet Jazz Treats Bakery
  • The Mexican Village
  • Twisted Greek
  • Wicked Hickory
  • Streetpops

Earlier this week, Taste of Cincinnati unveiled the largest vendor lineup in the event’s history with a total of 77 food vendors.

Taste of Cincinnati restaurants, food trucks announced

Cincinnati’s Memorial Day weekend tradition will yet again take over Fifth Street starting Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 29.

This year’s event will feature 36 restaurants and 23 food trucks, and 18 Findlay Market vendors.

In total, these vendors will serve more than 300 menu items.

