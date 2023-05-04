Taste of Cincinnati food truck preview Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you can’t wait to try some of the amazing food at Taste of Cincinnati this weekend, be sure to check out a food truck preview at lunchtime Thursday.

It runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Downtown at the Court Street Plaza.

Food trucks will be participating in the “Best of Taste” Food Truck edition.

The “Best of Taste” award acknowledges the top-notch culinary accomplishments of vendors taking part in Taste of Cincinnati.

Pre-determined judges will assess food samples in four different categories.

The results of the “Best of Taste” competitions for Food Truck, Restaurant, and Findlay Kitchen categories will be revealed later this month.

Food Truck Preview Participants:

A Lil Taste of Soul

Adena’s Beefstroll

Buffalo’s Best

Dine-In Hawaiian

El Chevito

House Cafe & Catering

Indigenous Chef

Just Jerks

Little Trolley Donuts

MamaBear’s Mac

Maw Maw’s Creole Kitchen

Off The Hook

Quite Frankly LLC

Sugar

SugarSnap! Sweet Treats

Sweet Jazz Treats Bakery

The Mexican Village

Twisted Greek

Wicked Hickory

Streetpops

Earlier this week, Taste of Cincinnati unveiled the largest vendor lineup in the event’s history with a total of 77 food vendors.

Cincinnati’s Memorial Day weekend tradition will yet again take over Fifth Street starting Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 29.

This year’s event will feature 36 restaurants and 23 food trucks, and 18 Findlay Market vendors.

In total, these vendors will serve more than 300 menu items.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.