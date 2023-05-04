Contests
Tri-State restaurant to open pizza vending machine

Mac's Pizza Pub will open their new vending machine to the public on Friday.
Mac's Pizza Pub will open their new vending machine to the public on Friday.(Mac's Pizza Pub)
By Mary LeBus
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new way to serve hot and ready food is coming to a pizzeria near the University of Cincinnati’s campus.

Mac’s Pizza Pub confirmed that a vending machine is located outside the restaurant and will be open to the public on Friday.

In just three minutes, customers can not only enjoy a fresh pizza but also warm cookies and savory wings.

The vending machine will also sell Mac’s t-shirts, the restaurant said.

The pub is currently on its third day of testing out the new device and is even letting people sample some of the food from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

