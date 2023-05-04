Tri-State restaurant to open pizza vending machine
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new way to serve hot and ready food is coming to a pizzeria near the University of Cincinnati’s campus.
Mac’s Pizza Pub confirmed that a vending machine is located outside the restaurant and will be open to the public on Friday.
In just three minutes, customers can not only enjoy a fresh pizza but also warm cookies and savory wings.
The vending machine will also sell Mac’s t-shirts, the restaurant said.
The pub is currently on its third day of testing out the new device and is even letting people sample some of the food from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.
For more information, click the link here.
