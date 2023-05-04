WATCH: Convict makes mad dash out of Tri-State courtroom

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was waiting to be sentenced in a Highland County courtroom when he decided to make a run for it and it was all caught on camera.

The suspect, Nicholas Tillard, was caught a few hours later. He returned to court Thursday and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

