WATCH: Convict makes mad dash out of Tri-State courtroom

By Candice Hare
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was waiting to be sentenced in a Highland County courtroom when he decided to make a run for it and it was all caught on camera.

The suspect, Nicholas Tillard, was caught a few hours later. He returned to court Thursday and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

