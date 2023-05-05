2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Cincinnati, police confirmed overnight.

Officers and fire crews responded to a report of two people shot in the 4200 block of Chambers Street in Northside at 4:37 p.m. Thursday.

They found a 19-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man both suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release early Friday from the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit.

The 19-year-old was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she died soon after arrival.

Her name was not released.

The second shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators identified him early Friday as Dayshawn Blair. Court records indicate he lived on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill.

“The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit, along with the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, is investigating the incident as a homicide followed by the suicide of Mr. Blair,” police wrote in their news release.

Police confirmed early Friday they are not looking for any suspects.

Dayshawn Blair (Cincinnati Police Department)

Bystanders at the scene Thursday night told FOX19 NOW the man and woman knew each other.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

Blair was arrested on two separate violent offenses last year but both were dismissed, Hamilton County court records show.

He was charged with assaulting a woman and pushing her out of a car in Springdale on Oct. 26, 2022, but the charge was dismissed in February, court records show.

Springdale police wrote in an affidavit he punched her in the right leg just above her knee, forcefully pulled her out of the car and threw her to the ground, according to the court document.

“The physical altercation occurred after a heated argument over ex-boyfriend Dayshawn Blair’s unfaithfulness which led to their breakup. A voluntary statement was later provided by (the victim) detailing the offense,” the affidavit states.

Blair’s public defender fought the charge on his behalf, arguing that he was defending himself.

The woman was subpoenaed on Jan.10, 2023, to testify at his trial.

The case was dismissed a month later by Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Janaya Trotter Bratton.

Court records indicate the case was dismissed because of “DWP,” which stands for “Dismissed for Want of Prosecution.”

This phrase sometimes means the alleged victim pursuing the charge missed a court date and the case was dismissed.

The day before the assault incident, Blair was charged with criminal damaging or endangering by Cheviot police.

It happened on Darwin Avenue in Cheviot on Oct. 25, 2022, according to his criminal complaint. He was accused of sending someone a text claiming she stole money from him.

The victim wrote in an affidavit: “Once I replied and refused to pay (the) money he threatened to break my TV. I returned home from work once he said this to see that my TV was, in fact, destroyed.”

The victim and another person were both subpoenaed to testify.

Judge Bratton, who also was presiding over this case, dismissed it on Feb. 9, 2023.

Court records again indicate the case was dismissed because of “DWP,” which stands for “Dismissed for Want of Prosecution.”

Blair also pleaded no contest to possession of drugs (a small amount of marijuana) on June 24, 2020.

A Cincinnati police cruiser responding to the double shooting collided with a civilian’s vehicle one block south at Chambers and Chase avenues, according to police.

“I was standing right there with a perfect view of the intersection as I heard a cop car coming up and I turned around and I saw the cop car flying,” said Rachel Zylka, who works in the area.

The crash knocked out power in her office building and nearly hit her two co-workers and their dog, she tells FOX19 NOW>

“And then I had looked back at the car with the civilian who’d gotten hit, and they were climbing out of their car, and it was airbags all deployed everywhere,” she said.

That crash investigation also is ongoing.

#HappeningNow: We’re at the intersection of AP Jones and Chambers St in Northside where CPD is investigating after a call of shots fired. We’re told the call came in around 4:50pm. On the way here, we noted a crash involving a police cruiser and sedan about a block away. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/JYzEcsCrLT — Simone Jameson ✨ (@simonejnews) May 4, 2023

