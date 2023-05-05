Contests
Alabama baseball betting scandal linked to Great American Ball Park: Report

A general view of Great American Ball Park as a baseball game is played between the Miami...
A general view of Great American Ball Park as a baseball game is played between the Miami Marlins and the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The investigation into suspicious betting activity involving now ex-Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon is tied to Great American Ball Park’s sportsbook, according to a report from ESPN’s David Purdum.

April 28th surveillance video from the Cincinnati sportsbook shows a person placing bets while communicating with Bohannon, Purdum wrote, citing multiple sources.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) initiated an investigation after an unidentified customer placed two bets on the top-ranked LSU Tigers to defeat Bohannon’s Crimson Tide, the report reads.

A “large” bet is how Louisiana Gaming Control Board Executive Director Ronnie Johns described one of the bets to NOLA.com.

Before the game on April 28, Alabama’s ace pitcher, Luke Holman, was scratched from his scheduled start due to back tightness. Sophomore Hagan Banks, who had not started a game since March 16, replaced Holman.

LSU went on to win the game, 8-6.

The Cincinnati Reds were on the road in Oakland on April 28, but the sportsbook at Great American Ball Park is open year-round.

Under NCAA policy, coaches, athletes and personnel are prohibited from betting on sports.

Purdum said a source explained there is “no reason to believe any student-athletes are involved.”

Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon, left, argues with umpire Joe Harris after being tossed from...
Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon, left, argues with umpire Joe Harris after being tossed from an NCAA college baseball game in the bottom of the second inning against LSU, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama is firing baseball coach Brad Bohannon after a report of suspicious bets involving his team, with the school saying he violated “the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of university employees.” The firing announced Thursday, May 4, came three days after a report warning of suspicious wagers prompted Ohio’s top gambling regulator to bar licensed sportsbooks in the state from accepting bets on Alabama baseball games. (Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP)(The Associated Press)

Purdum wrote that regular-season college baseball “does not typically attract significant betting interest or large wagers.” He further stated that FanDuel didn’t take a single bet on the LSU-Albama game, and other sportsbooks reported minimal betting on it.

Bohannon was fired by the university following the ESPN report.

He had coached at Alabama since 2017, guiding the Crimson Tide to a 166-124 record and a 2021 NCAA tournament appearance during his tenure.

