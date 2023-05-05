Alabama baseball betting scandal linked to Great American Ball Park: Report
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The investigation into suspicious betting activity involving now ex-Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon is tied to Great American Ball Park’s sportsbook, according to a report from ESPN’s David Purdum.
April 28th surveillance video from the Cincinnati sportsbook shows a person placing bets while communicating with Bohannon, Purdum wrote, citing multiple sources.
The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) initiated an investigation after an unidentified customer placed two bets on the top-ranked LSU Tigers to defeat Bohannon’s Crimson Tide, the report reads.
A “large” bet is how Louisiana Gaming Control Board Executive Director Ronnie Johns described one of the bets to NOLA.com.
Before the game on April 28, Alabama’s ace pitcher, Luke Holman, was scratched from his scheduled start due to back tightness. Sophomore Hagan Banks, who had not started a game since March 16, replaced Holman.
LSU went on to win the game, 8-6.
The Cincinnati Reds were on the road in Oakland on April 28, but the sportsbook at Great American Ball Park is open year-round.
Under NCAA policy, coaches, athletes and personnel are prohibited from betting on sports.
Purdum said a source explained there is “no reason to believe any student-athletes are involved.”
Purdum wrote that regular-season college baseball “does not typically attract significant betting interest or large wagers.” He further stated that FanDuel didn’t take a single bet on the LSU-Albama game, and other sportsbooks reported minimal betting on it.
Bohannon was fired by the university following the ESPN report.
He had coached at Alabama since 2017, guiding the Crimson Tide to a 166-124 record and a 2021 NCAA tournament appearance during his tenure.
