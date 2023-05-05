Unauthorized Banksy art exhibit comes to Cincinnati this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An unauthorized art exhibition of the famous controversial and mystique English artist Banksy will be coming to Cincinnati this weekend.

Fans can experience “Banksyland,” the multimedia exhibit from Friday through Sunday, located at 140 Marian Spencer Way.

“This multimedia art experience will contain multiple authenticated works and replica installations examining the mystique and cultural impact of BANKSY,” the press release said.

The exhibit is part of a 22-city world’s largest exhibition tour that will feature more than 80 pieces and installations, including original and studio works, salvaged street art, and never-before-seen immersive installations.

There will be signed and authenticated editions from Banksy’s studio, including “Love is in the Air,” “Smiling Copper,” Happy Chopper,” and the iconic “Girl with Balloon.’

The exhibit will be open from noon to 8 p.m. each day.

Tickets can be bought online at Banksyland.com.

