Bloodied man arrested after threats to shoot people in NKY

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A bloodied man was arrested Thursday in Covington after police say he tried to shoot at people from a fire escape.

Micah Jacobs, 22, is facing charges of terroristic threatening, criminal trespassing, and menacing, according to Covington police.

Around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Jacobs was climbing a fire escape on Greenup Street as he pointed a gun at a man and woman inside a nearby apartment, police explained.

The 22-year-old threatened to shoot the man and break into the apartment, police said.

Officers drew their guns and aimed them at Jacobs because he refused to follow commands, Covington police said.

Eventually, Jacobs was arrested, according to police.

The blood covering Jacobs’ face was self-inflicted, police explained.

If Jacobs get out on his $1,000 bond, he will have an ankle monitor, according to Kenton County Jail records.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.