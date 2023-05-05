Contests
Bloodied man arrested after threats to shoot people in NKY

Micah Jacobs, 22, is facing charges of terroristic threatening, criminal trespassing, and...
Micah Jacobs, 22, is facing charges of terroristic threatening, criminal trespassing, and menacing, according to Covington police.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A bloodied man was arrested Thursday in Covington after police say he tried to shoot at people from a fire escape.

Micah Jacobs, 22, is facing charges of terroristic threatening, criminal trespassing, and menacing, according to Covington police.

Around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Jacobs was climbing a fire escape on Greenup Street as he pointed a gun at a man and woman inside a nearby apartment, police explained.

The 22-year-old threatened to shoot the man and break into the apartment, police said.

Officers drew their guns and aimed them at Jacobs because he refused to follow commands, Covington police said.

Eventually, Jacobs was arrested, according to police.

The blood covering Jacobs’ face was self-inflicted, police explained.

If Jacobs get out on his $1,000 bond, he will have an ankle monitor, according to Kenton County Jail records.

